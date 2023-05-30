BREAKING NEWS: Jam Master Jay Case – Third Man Charged In Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A man named Jay Bryant became Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington’s co-defendant in the Jam Master Jay murder case.

A grand jury indicted a third man for the murder of Jam Master Jay.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, prosecutors charged a man named Jay Bryant in the Jam Master Jay murder case. Bryant’s co-defendants Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were indicted in 2020.

Bryant was indicted for murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder. Prosecutors said he helped Jordan and Washington kill Jam Master Jay, whose real name was Jason Mizell.

The prosecution claimed Bryant admitted he participated in the fatal shooting.

“On Wednesday, October 30, 2002, Mizell was present at his recording studio located on Merrick Boulevard in Queens, New York,” U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said. “At approximately 7:30 p.m., Washington, Jordan and Bryant entered the building. Washington pointed his firearm at one of the individuals located inside the studio and demanded that the person lay on the floor. Jordan approached Mizell, pointed his firearm at him and fired two shots at close range. One of those shots hit Mizell in the head, killing him. The second shot struck another individual in the leg. All three defendants fled the crime scene.”

Peace added, “Bryant was observed entering the building immediately before the shooting and an article of clothing left at the crime scene contained Bryant’s DNA. He later admitted to participating in the murder, claiming to one associate that he was in fact the shooter.”

Prosecutors believed Bryant posed a danger to witnesses in the Jam Master Jay murder case. They considered him to be a flight risk due to his history of fleeing authorities.

“Bryant is a convicted felon with a criminal history spanning over two decades in multiple states,” Peace said. “During that time, he has used over half a dozen aliases, failed to appear for court dates and absconded from release on bail and other forms of court supervision.”

He continued, “Bryant’s significant criminal history demonstrates that he presents an acute danger to potential witnesses in the instant case, a significant danger to the community at large and a substantial risk of flight if released on bond.”

AllHipHop reported a third suspect could be introduced into the case. We also reported that DNA evidence from a third party was found inside of the studio.

Bryant’s indictment changed the dynamics of the Jam Master Jay murder case. Earlier this year, prosecutors sought to expedite the trial against Jordan and Washington.

The trial’s delays provided time to bring charges against Bryant. Prosecutors think they found a third guilty party in the murder of Jam Master Jay.

“The seriousness of the charges is obvious and there is compelling evidence of Bryant’s guilt, including witness testimony, DNA evidence and the defendant’s own statements to third parties where he admits, inter alia, to his relationship with his codefendants and his participation in Mizell’s murder,” Peace said.

Bryant, Jordan and Washington await trial. Jordan and Washington face up to life in prison if convicted of Jam Master Jay’s murder.

Prosecutors previously wanted the trial to begin in November. Jordan and Washington were the only defendants when the start date was suggested.