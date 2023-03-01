EXCLUSIVE: Jam Master Jay Murder Suspects Accused Of Witness Intimidation

According to docs obtained by AllHipHop, someone referred to as “Witness 6” refused to cooperate with authorities, claiming they feared both Jordan and Jordan’s father, Karl Jordan Sr.

The Jam Master Jay murder trial has yet to get underway, even though it’s been more than 20 years since the Run-DMC legend’s death and three years since the feds indicted Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington for the killing. But the case is getting murky. Not long after Washington accused key witness Lydia High, who buzzed the killers into the studio that night in 2002, of being “unreliable,” now there’s testimony the suspects intimidated multiple witnesses.

According to docs obtained by AllHipHop, someone referred to as “Witness 6” refused to cooperate with authorities, claiming they feared both Jordan and Jordan’s father, Karl Jordan Sr.

“In a November 23, 2020 jail call, Jordan states that Witness 6 ‘put me at the scene’ and discusses Witness 6 and other possible witnesses implicating Jordan,” the docs read. “Witness 6, again, told the government in 2021 that Witness 6 was afraid of Jordan’s father.

“Witness 6 said [they] only had two options: cooperate and be killed, or not cooperate and lie at trial. In fact, Witness 6 has told the government that after JMJ’s murder, Witness 6 immediately left New York because the people who murdered JMJ were close to JMJ and Witness 6 wanted to ‘escape.’ Witness 6 said that if Witness 6 cooperated, Witness 6 thought [they] would be killed.”

And that’s not the only witness who’s accused the suspects of intimidation. In 2003, a group of individuals who “Witness 1″ described as the “Hollis Crew”—which included Jordan, his father and an alleged co-conspirator in JMJ’s homicide—encircled and confronted them. Jordan’s father asked Witness 1 what they’d told police about the murder and told them, “What goes on in Hollis, stays in Hollis” then called Witness 1 a “snitch,” while reminding them he knew where Witness 1’s family lived.

The docs continue, “There is no innocent explanation for why Jordan’s father, standing with Jordan, would remind Witness 1 that he knew where Witness 1 lived immediately after asking Witness 1 what she had said to the police about JMJ’s murder—that reminder, in Jordan’s presence, was undoubtedly meant to frighten Witness 1 in connection with providing information he/she possessed to law enforcement regarding the murder.”

Finally, at Jam Master Jay’s funeral in November 2002, Jordan and two other individuals approached “Witness 7” and repeatedly asked them if they knew who shot JMJ in a threatening manner. Witness 7 believed Jordan was attempting to intimidate them and determine if they’d recognized Jordan during the murder.

“Witness 7 was frightened and told Jordan that they had not seen who shot JMJ. Shortly thereafter, while still at the funeral, Witness 7 relayed to Witness 13 that Jordan had just threatened Witness 7. According to Witness 13, Witness 7 was visibly shaken and said that ‘Jordan walked up to [Witness 7] at the funeral and said to them in front of their mother, [Witness 7], ‘Who the F killed Jay’ and Little D said, ‘I will kill you and this your mother, I’ll kill you and your mother. Watch what you say.’ Witness 13 also said that later on, Witness 7 ‘wanted to go talk to Little D and tell Little D that [Witness 7] won’t tell on him [to law enforcement].’ That’s how afraid [Witness 7] was.”

Two other witnesses, identified as “Witness 2” and “Witness 5,” said in the docs Jordan made several incriminating statements in Witness 5’s presence regarding Jordan’s participation in JMJ’s murder.

“Witness 5 will further testify that Witness 5 observed Jordan threaten an individual with a gun and to kill the individual like he did Mizell—an event that prompted Witness 5 to contact law enforcement and report Jordan’s gun possession and narcotics trafficking. Following controlled purchases of narcotics from Jordan by law enforcement, a December 15, 2004 search of recovered two loaded firearms (not .40 caliber), a loaded 9mm magazine, a bulletproof vest, cocaine, marijuana and glassine envelopes

used for packaging narcotics.

“Witness 2 will testify that, around the time of Jam Master Jay’s murder in 2002, he/she and Jordan secreted firearms in a van parked outside Jordan’s residence, a .40 caliber firearm used to be hidden in that van and that the firearm went missing around the time of JMJ’s murder. [Witness 2 will also testify]

that Jordan kept firearms at the same residence and in the van outside, but occurring in or about

December 2004, and also that Jordan threatened an individual with a gun and stated in substance that he would kill him/her like he had killed JMJ.”

The docs also state, “The search of on December 15, 2004 that recovered firearms and narcotics further corroborates both Witness 2 and Witness 5’s testimony that Jordan possessed firearms and narcotics.”

Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington were indicted for the murder of Jam Master Jay in 2020. No official trial date has been set.