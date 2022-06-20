Up and coming D.C. rapper Noah “No Savage” Settles is on the run after being linked to a shooting on Saturday afternoon in a Fairfax County mall.
According to Inside Nova, No Savage got into an argument with a group of people at the Tyson Corner Center on 1961 Chain Bridge Rd in Tyson, VA, on Saturday, June 18th.
The artist flashed his gun and shot feverishly, causing shoppers to run and seek safe shelter around 2:45 p.m.
“I heard eight to 10 gunshots go off,” said John Mignogna, a shopper at the mall during the shooting. “We got down low and went into a store, the Pandora store, and the manager was on the ball there. She had everyone go into the back room, she brought the gates down and locked the door, and that’s where we stayed.”
Police have released a statement on Twitter with details about the manhunt.
From the announcement, the public learned that after the shooting, the rapper, who has approximately 148k monthly listeners on his verified Spotify account, left the scene in a black Cadillac with DC tags-GK0174, police reported.
Several warrants have been obtained for No Savage, and he is considered armed and dangerous.
ABC 7 News reported that Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said, “We will find, capture, and hold accountable the persons involved in this melee. This reckless discharging of a firearm. We are going to find them. I promise you that. They will be held accountable, and that’s going to happen in short order.”
Detectives have charged No Savage with the following counts: attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a weapon in an occupied building, and the use of a firearm in a felony.
The mall reopened the next day, Sunday, June 19th, at 11:00 a.m. — just in time for the Father’s Day and Juneteenth sales.