The cops believe another man was shot and killed in retaliation for the murder of Lil Durk’s older brother DThang.

The Chicago Police have released more details surrounding The slang of Lil Durk’s older brother DThang.

The rap star’s 32-year-old brother was shot who killed in front of Club O, after multiple shots were fired in front of the venue.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, a police officer was also wounded after being shot in the thigh.

The unnamed officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

But the cops have their hands busy investigating DThang’s death, as well as a separate shooting incident.

Police believe more bloodshed took place in retaliation for the murder of DThang, born Dontay Banks.

Harvey spokeswoman Giavonni Nickson said another shooting took place around 2:00 a.m., which claimed that the life of another man.

Investigators believe the shooting, which killed Sinica Price, 39, May have been in retaliation for the murder of DThang.

So, far police have yet to make an arrest for any of the shootings, but Nickson said: “lots of weapons were recovered.”

Lil Durk has yet to comment on the murder of his older brother.