Man Named Demon Speed Arrested For Killing Rollie Bands

Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of rapper Rollie Bands, who was shot and killed in Florida.

U.S. Marshals arrested a second man in connection to the murder of Florida rapper Rollie Bands.

According to WFLA in Tampa, a 29-year-old man named Demon Speed was arrested in Fort Myers on Tuesday (August 9). He was charged with premeditated first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Speed was apprehended a week after authorities caught another suspect in the Rollie Bands murder case. U.S. Marshals arrested a 25-year-old man named Darren Day on August 2. Day was charged with first-degree murder.

Rollie Bands, whose real name was Ari Williams, was killed in a deadly shooting at the IQ Apartments in Tampa on July 22. He was 27.

Prior to the shooting, Rollie Bands dared someone to attack him in an Instagram Stories post.

“A lot of these n##### know where I live at fr,” he wrote. “I sleep in peace. If a n#### want smoke I’m at my crib in 5 minutes.”

The late rapper’s friends and family believe the online taunting led to his death.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of statement; he didn’t deserve for his life to be taken,” his aunt Towanda Covington told WFLA.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate Rollie Bands’ murder. They’ve asked anyone with information about the case to contact 813-247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).