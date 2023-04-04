Man Pretends To Be Cop To Get Close To Megan Thee Stallion At Concert

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Fan’s first crime might leave him in jail for a decade.

How much of a Megan Thee Stallion fan are you?

Perhaps not as fanatical as Houston native, Trayvone Lil Darus Stevenson.

The 28-year-old was arrested for sneaking into the “WAP” artist’s Final Four Fest concert at Discovery Green dressed up in a “Police K-9” vest and impersonating a police officer.

ABC 13 says that Stevenson is a barber by trade but claimed to be working security as an officer on the night of the show.

Records show he was nabbed by the actual police right before the Grammy winner took the stage to perform.

He was taken into custody in the Harris County Jail and his bond was set at $20,000.

Stevenson met with a judge on Monday, Apr. 3.

Though he had no previous record, Stevenson’s first offense is a felony and could get him years in prison.

According to the law firm Versus Texas, “Impersonating a public servant in Texas is a third-degree felony punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.”

The prosecutor Mathew Jackson gave a simple statement about the case, saying something most people know, “Megan Thee Stallion is a fantastic draw, big draw, especially here in Houston, but this is still a felony case.”

Adding, “You cannot go and impersonate an officer to get into a concert venue.”