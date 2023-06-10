Man Risked His Life Paragliding Into Rick Ross’ Car Show

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The man traveled across state to try and crash the party.

Fans know that rapper Rick Ross knows how to have a party, and some will even risk their lives to be a part of the revelry.

One fan, Kris Jeter, actually crashed his recent car and bike show at his mansion, by paragliding into the space, according to WSB-TV. He says, he almost died doing what he thought was a bright idea.

“I was pretty lucky to make it make it to Rick Ross’ house. It was honestly one of the scariest flights I’ve ever taken,” Jeter said, adding he left his South Carolina house and drove all the way to about a mile from his house to activate the stunt.

“As soon as I got turned around by the wind, I had to fight my way to turn back around,” he remembered. The winds were rushing fast. In fact, he tracked them in at around 25 miles an hour.

Once he fly onto the property, he was told by security that he could not stop there.

The unexpected guest, who was lucky he did not get shot, said, “They were just like well you can’t land here.” But he did … or tried to … and got asked to move.

It was not all a bust. Ross got a kick out of it and made a video talking about it.

Jeter said of his 15 minutes of fame, “That was awesome. Yeah. I kind of felt like the highlight of the party.”