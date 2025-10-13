Man Sent To Prison For “Screwing” With Trump Supporters, Throwing Nails On Driveways

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A man was sentenced to prison after terrorizing Donald Trump supporters with nails and screws in Pennsylvania.

A man landed a prison sentence in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after launching a months-long harassment spree targeting Trump supporters by scattering nails and screws in driveways and stalking a grocery store worker.

The 64-year-old Yardley man, Alaric Dalberg, pleaded guilty to stalking, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to serve between two and 23 months in the Bucks County Correctional Facility, followed by a 36-month probation term.

Between October 2024 and February 2025, Dalberg repeatedly targeted homes in Lower Makefield Township that displayed pro-Trump signs. He tossed nails and screws into driveways and, in one case, harassed a supermarket employee after a political argument.

Investigators tied Dalberg to the incidents using surveillance footage and nails found in his vehicle. When questioned by police in February, Dalberg admitted to collecting the nails specifically to go after what he called “Trumpers.”

“People who think they are justified in engaging in criminal activity because the ends justify the means will have a dose of reality if they choose to engage in crimes in Bucks County,” District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said in a statement.

One of his victims, Lisa Mason, said a mechanic warned her that one of the nails could have caused a tire blowout on the highway.

Another woman, Sandra Liberato, said Dalberg followed her from her house to her workplace and was caught on camera throwing debris near her car. Investigators later matched his grocery store loyalty card to the time of the incident.

“It’s really sad that you have to wake up in the morning with a flashlight and look for nails and screws,” Mason told NBC10 Philadelphia.

Judge Bateman made it clear during sentencing that Dalberg’s actions were deliberate and dangerous. “It was not an aberration,” he said. “Just because you disagree with their political views or personal views, do you decide to victimize them? It’s completely, unequivocally unacceptable to me.”