Man Wanted For Capitol Insurrection Arrested Near Obamas’ Home With Guns & Explosives

The D.C. Metropolitan police department arrested Taylor Taranto on charges of being a fugitive from justice.

A man with a warrant related to the Capitol Insurrection was reportedly arrested on Thursday (June 29) near Barack and Michelle Obama’s home in Washington D.C. According to CBS News, Seattle native Taylor Taranto was chased down by Secret Service and eventually apprehended with weapons and materials to create an explosive device on him. Two law enforcement officials said Taranto had an open warrant on charges related to the insurrection.

The local Metropolitan police department arrested Taranto on charges of being a fugitive from justice. The explosives team swept Taranto’s van and concluded there were no threats to the public. The Tri-City Herald newspaper reports Taranto was a U.S. Navy veteran and webmaster for the Republican party in Washington state. No further details on what Taranto is accused of doing in the riot were provided.

Taylor Taranto from last summer when he was with #1776RM, the convoy offshoot that camped on the Mall for a while pic.twitter.com/PRkUzSvczf — Joe Flood (@joeflood) June 29, 2023

Supporters of then-president Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in January 2021, beat police officers and pursued leading politicians. They also invaded a congressional chamber in an attempt to overturn Trump’s defeat at the 2020 presidential election before Joe Biden’s victory was certified by Congress.

More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol attack. More than 600 of them have pleaded guilty, while approximately 100 others have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries. More than 550 riot defendants have been sentenced, with over half imprisoned.