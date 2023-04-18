Pras Landed $20 Million Payday For Barack Obama Photo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pras testified about getting paid $20 million to arrange a photo op with Barack Obama in The Fugees member’s conspiracy trial.

Pras Michel took the stand in his political conspiracy trial on Tuesday (April 18).

The Fugees member said he received $20 million from Malaysian billionaire Jho Low to secure a photo op with Barack Obama in 2012. The veteran rapper claimed Low hired him to be a “celebrity surrogate,” per Bloomberg.

Pras is on trial for conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions using foreign funds, witness tampering and failing to register as a foreign agent of the Chinese government. Prosecutors accuse him of working with Low to illegally funnel money to Obama’s reelection campaign and lobby Donald Trump’s administration.

Low was the alleged mastermind behind a massive fraud scheme known as the 1MDB scandal. He remains an international fugitive with charges awaiting him in Malaysia and the United States.

Pras contended his $20 million payday from Low was legal during Tuesday’s testimony. But he admitted he gave the money to friends to donate to Obama, per Mother Jones reporter Dan Friedman. Prosecutors noted it was illegal to make campaign contributions with someone else’s money.

“At the time, I didn’t know that,” Pras said.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions also testified in the trial on Tuesday. Sessions had no recollection of meeting Pras during Trump’s presidency.

Pras faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted.