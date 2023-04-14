Mannie Fresh Music Catalog Acquired By Reservoir Media

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mannie Fresh’s catalog features songs from Lil Wayne, T.I., and Hot Boys, among others, and includes Juvenile’s 1998 hit “Back That Azz Up.”

Reservoir Media has announced it has acquired Mannie Fresh’s catalog in a deal that includes both publishing and recorded music rights.

According to various outlets, the New York-based independent music rights company announced the acquisition of the multi-Platinum, Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer’s works without disclosing the financial details.

Mannie Fresh is well known for his hits with Cash Money Records, including Juvenile’s 1998 hit “Back That Azz Up.” Bryan “Baby” Williams made his fellow New Orleans native the label’s only in-house producer when he co-founded the company in 1991.

His production credits include multiple tracks from Cash Money, including multi-platinum hits from the likes of Lil Wayne and T.I., among others. He also produced projects for Hot Boys, made up for Lil Wayne, Juvenile, B.G., and Turk.

Confirming the deal Mannie Fresh said: “It’s great to be joining up with Faith Newman and the entire Reservoir team. I’m grateful for their support, and I know they’ll take care of my music.”

Meanwhile, Mannie Fresh still knows how to keep a crowd lit. He took to Instagram this week to share a highlight reel from his DJ set at the 2nd annual 100 Black Men Sneaker Ball. Check out the video below, backed by Juvenile’s Mannie Fresh-assisted 1998 song, “Welcome 2 tha Noila.”