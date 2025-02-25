Michael Jordan’s Son’s Drug Possession Case Updated After Cocaine Ruled Out

The drug possession case of NBA champion Michael Jordan’s son has taken a new turn. According to a report from TMZ Sports, authorities have confirmed that the substance found in Marcus Jordan’s pockets during his DUI arrest last month was ketamine, not cocaine. Law enforcement sources initial field tests on the white powder came back […]

According to a report from TMZ Sports, authorities have confirmed that the substance found in Marcus Jordan’s pockets during his DUI arrest last month was ketamine, not cocaine. Law enforcement sources initial field tests on the white powder came back positive for cocaine, but further analysis by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement revealed it was actually ketamine. Given their similar appearance, ketamine can sometimes yield false positives for cocaine in preliminary tests.

“I thought I was making a right onto the highway. I made a right onto the f****** train track…I appreciate your concerns, but I am not inebriated.” pic.twitter.com/fb8vChmfxi — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) February 5, 2025

As a result of the updated findings, Jordan’s drug charge has been adjusted to possession of ketamine, though his other charges—DUI with property damage and resisting arrest—remain unchanged. The 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan was arrested in Orlando earlier this month on February 4 after police pulled him over and found the narcotic in his possession. During the traffic stop, body cam footage of Marcus namedropping his father as he attempted to explain how his luxury Lamborghini SUV ended up on a set of train tracks, went viral. His arrest sparked widespread commentary on social media from a number of notable figures including Gillie Da Kid, who roasted Marcus for indulging in his vices in public during his recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

Marcus has since pleaded not guilty to all charges and has largely remained silent about the situation, aside from thanking those who reached out to him. His father, Michael, has also not commented publicly on the incident.

This update could end up being somewhat of a beneficial development in the case for Marcus, considering cocaine is a Schedule II drug in the Sunshine state. Ketamine, a Schedule III drug in Florida, is used medically as an anesthetic and for treating depression and anxiety. Ketamine is also known for its recreational abuse and potential health risks. The dangers of ketamine use were brought into the spotlight in 2023 when Friends actor Matthew Perry died from its acute effects.

Perry, who had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety, was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on October 28, 2023. A toxicology report revealed that the level of ketamine in his system at the time of death was too high to have come from his prescribed treatments, leading to cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.