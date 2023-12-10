Mariah Carey Says Being A “Diva” Is No Big Deal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey doesn’t care about being labeled a diva. In fact, she doesn’t think it’s a big deal at all!

Mariah Carey doesn’t understand why people think being labeled a diva is a “big deal.”

In a new digital cover story for People, Mariah Carey revealed she has learned to embrace the term as a reflection of her global success rather than view it in a negative light.

“So many people that I know that are called ‘divas’ all the time, don’t take offense to it,” Mariah explained. “Who cares? Why is it a big deal? Just take it and be on your merry way.”

The 54-year-old star was also quizzed on how she has maintained a cool and calm exterior throughout her years of stardom.

Some fans are so impressed with her unflappable appearance that they have labeled her the “Queen of Being Unbothered.”

“I don’t know if I’m the Queen of Being Unbothered,” Mariah replied. “I guess maybe if they want to call me that, that’s a good thing to be. I don’t know that I’m always un-bothered. But I try to be bothered when I’m by myself. Not in front of the world.”

During the interview, the music superstar also joked that she ignores the traditional method of tracking dates and years.

“Years? What are years?” Mariah quipped. “I’m unfamiliar with them.”

She then added that she prefers to live “Christmastime to Christmastime.”

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” star is on her “Merry Christmas One and All” U.S. and Canada tour, ending in Madison Square Garden on December 17.

Once the shows are done, she’s determined to celebrate in style with her 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, as she admitted last year’s Yuletide “wasn’t the greatest.”