The plaintiffs, Andy Stone and Troy Powers, withdrew the lawsuit in 2022 but has filed it again.

Mariah Carey is reportedly being sued (again) over her hit single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” According to Billboard, the plaintiff, Andy Stone, alleges the song sounds too much like his 1989 hit of the same name, and he wants to be compensated for it.

Carey’s song, which has spent more than 58 weeks at No. 1 during the almost three decades since its 2000 release, was featured on her Merry Christmas album and is her biggest-selling song to date. The other song by Stone (aka Vince Vance & The Valiants) had significantly less success. Still, the artist and his co-writer, Troy Powers, insist that Carey, her production team and Sony Music Entertainment ripped them off.

Stone and Powers filed the lawsuit in April 2021 and rescinded it in 2022. Now, as the 2023 holiday season approaches, they are back.

“Melody, lyrics, feel, when you combine these three elements and base your derivative copy on something that is more alike than dislike, it is those substantial similarities that will upon closer inspection reveal the truth of Plaintiffs’ claim of infringement,” the court documents read.

Despite Carey, her label and the average listener thinking the lawsuit is frivolous, Stone and his partner contend they need to get paid to the tune of $20 million.

“Carey has, without licensing, palmed off these works with her incredulous origin story, as if those works were her own,” the docs continued. “Her hubris knowing no bounds, even her co-credited songwriter doesn’t believe the story she has spun. This is simply a case of actionable infringement.”

In preparation for the song’s annual holiday run, Carey launching the Merry Christmas One And All! Tour from November 15 in California to December 17 at Madison Square Garden in New York. There will be a total of 13 dates for fans to attend.