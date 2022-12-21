Mariah Carey Duets With Daughter Monroe, 11, Brings Out Slick Rick, Jermaine Dupri For Holiday Special 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey performed with her twins during the holiday special concert which also included Slick Rick and Jermaine Dupri.

Mariah Carey embraced her Queen of Christmas title during holiday special that included both her children alongside some Hip-Hop legends.

The superstar songstress and her 11-year-old daughter delivered a sweet rendition of the Christmas carol “Away in a Manger” during the Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! two-hour festive performance at Madison Square Garden arena.

‘When I had my greatest day ever was my birthing day, when I gave birth to my twins, Moroccan and Monroe. And I got my little daughter, Miss Monroe, here,’ Mariah said while introducing her baby girl to the stage.

Mariah Carey not only performed a medley of her greatest holiday hits, but also brought out some guests. Among her famous friends to take the stage were Slick Rick and Jermaine Dupri. Check out a clip from their performance below.

Mariah bought out JD and Slick Rick! This show tough! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B2gInmHiGJ — Iceberg Thick! (@NaimTheDream) December 17, 2022

Before belting out “Joy to the World,” Mariah Carey shared a message of hope.

“I just wanted to say that, on a serious note, this is the time for sharing and goodness, joy and hope. We really… a lot of us really need hope around the holidays,” she added. “And I’m always festive and no matter what we push, we push and we press on and we get through it. But what we really need to do right now is give you a little tiny bit of joy for your life, if you like.”

The five-time Grammy Award winner took to Twitter after the concert to thank her fans.

“Hope you enjoyed the show!!!” she wrote before adding that performing at the garden ‘is always special.” However, after a three-year absence, she called the holiday special “truly unforgettable.”

“I’m so grateful to be able to cherish this memory forever ❤️” she concluded before thanking the crew and performers.