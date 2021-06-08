Mariah Carey Leaves Jay-Z’s Roc Nation To Downsize With Range Media Partners

Mimi is preparing to drop a new song produced by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.

There have been a lot of rumors regarding Mariah Carey’s relationship with Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s Roc Nation company. While Carey insisted she has no bad blood with Jay-Z, it has been confirmed the two sides have parted ways.

Deadline reports Mariah Carey is now signed to Range Media Partners. The new deal comes after the music icon spent three and a half years under the Roc Nation management umbrella.

According to TMZ, Mariah Carey’s decision to change managers was centered around wanting to work with a smaller team of people handling her career. The outlet also corroborated that Carey and Carter did not have a falling out.

British tabloid The Sun ran an article claiming Mariah Carey left Roc Nation following an “explosive meeting” involving Jay-Z. However, Carey shot down that gossip on social media.

The only "explosive" situation I'd ever "get into" with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song "Heartbreaker"!! To the people who make up these lies I say "Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****"! pic.twitter.com/v8TGNuOAnZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) June 7, 2021

“The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!! To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****!'” tweeted Carey on June 7, referencing Jay-Z’s “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” track.

During her tenure with Roc Nation, Mariah Carey released the critically-acclaimed 2018 album Caution which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart. She also launched her Las Vegas residency, The Butterfly Returns, that same year.

Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” from 1994 hit #1 on the Hot 100 chart in 2019 and 2020. In addition, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special featuring Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, and more premiered in 2020 on Apple TV+.

The 5-time Grammy winner will be featured on a new song by legendary songwriting/production duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. “Somewhat Loved” is expected to live on the upcoming Jam & Lewis: Volume 1 album. The Mariah Carey-led single is scheduled for release on June 10.