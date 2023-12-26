Mariah Carey Rewrites Hot 100 Record Book With Christmas Song’s Dominance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” spent its 14th total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mariah Carey’s holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” helped her reach new heights in Billboard Hot 100 history. The song secured its 14th week – in total – at the top of the chart, making Carey the first artist with three hits spending at least 14 weeks at No. 1.

Carey notched 16 weeks at No. 1 with her Boyz II Men collaboration “One Sweet Day” in 1995-1996. Her single “We Belong Together” managed 14 weeks at No. 1 in 2005.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” allowed Carey to extend her record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100. The track stretched her lead to 93 weeks with Rihanna in a distant second place at 60 weeks.

Carey originally dropped “All I Want For Christmas Is You” in 1994. The track appeared on her Merry Christmas album.

The song reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 decades after its release. It first hit No. 1 in 2017, becoming a fixture atop the chart during the holiday season.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” spent three weeks at No. 1 in 2019, two in 2020, three more in 2021 and four in 2022. It scored two more weeks at No. 1 in 2023.

Carey’s song received heavy play during the holiday season, but some people weren’t happy about hearing the track so much. Plies admitted he was sick of the track over the weekend.

“I’m at my m############ momma’s house,” he said in an Instagram video. “Do you hear this? I’m sick of hearing this m############ song, ma. Alright?”

He added, “I love m############ Mariah just like everybody else loves her. But there ain’t no g###### way you want me to believe this is the only m############ Christmas song Mariah Carey got.”

Listen to the song below.