Plies Declares He’s Sick Of Hearing Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The classic carol once again dominates Spotify and the Hot 100.

Christmas 2023 has passed which means Mariah Carey’s annual musical takeover will start to wind down. Plies does not appear to be upset that he won’t hear “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as much.

Plies took to social media to share his thoughts about Mariah Carey’s holiday tune. According to the Florida-bred rapper, his mother overplayed “All I Want for Christmas Is You” this winter season.

“I’m at my m############ momma’s house. Do you hear this?” Plies stated in a video posted to his Instagram page. “I’m sick of hearing this m############ song, ma. Alright?”

He also said, “I love m############ Mariah just like everybody else loves her. But there ain’t no g###### way you want me to believe this is the only m############ Christmas song Mariah Carey got.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” lives on Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas album from 1994. That project also hosts other holiday-themed tracks such as “Silent Night,” “O Holy Night” and “Joy To The World.”

In a now-yearly repeat, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” once again broke the all-time global Spotify record for single-day streams. The song racked up 23.7 million streams on December 24 of this year, surpassing the 21.3 million streams it pulled in on Christmas Eve 2022.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” also returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 this year. Mariah Carey’s classic carol has now ruled over that singles chart for a total of 13 weeks over five consecutive years.