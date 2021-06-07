Mariah Carey Shoots Down Reports Of Blow Out Fight With Jay-Z

Mariah had some sharp words for reports she had a blow-out fight with Jay-Z and had left Roc Nation.

Last week, gossip site The Sun put out the rumor that Mariah Carey and Jay-Z had an “explosive” public fight that ended up in her breaking ties with her management company, Roc Nation.

Welp, Muvah Mariah has clapped back.

The Queen of the Whistle note is now speaking out hoping to shut down any chatter about the two powerhouses parting ways.

She took to her social media and wrote: “The only ‘explosive’ situation I’d ever ‘get into’ with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song ‘Heartbreaker’!! To the people who make up these lies I say ‘Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa*****”!’”

The five-to-seven octave soprano signed with Roc Nation management in 2017 and clearly wants people to focus on her projects— tossing back to 1997 when she and Jigga partnered on the Jermaine Dupri produced “Heartbreaker” which samples Stacy Latissaw’s “Attack of the Name Game.”

The singer, who has had chart-topping songs hit Billboard in four consecutive decades, is also promoting other projects, like her new memoir. She tweeted a cover of the book — that features a sweet picture of her as a little girl — out to fans.

“My little girl self is jumping up and down right now!! The Meaning of Mariah Carey – Paperback Edition Pre-order now.”

The Sun is notorious for spreading false rumors and using unscrupulous actions to access the private details of celebrities.

Prince Harry, the former Duke of Sussex, sued the rag in 2019 alleging that the site illegally intercepted voicemail messages for publication on their site.