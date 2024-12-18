Mariah Carey Signs Rihanna’s Breast In Viral Fan Girl Moment 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The audience at the Barclays Center went wild as Mariah Carey took a red marker and signed her autograph on Rihanna.

Rihanna proved just how big of a Mariah Carey fan she is at a recent concert.

The Fenty billionaire was in the audience at the Barclays Center on Tuesday (December 17), as the superstar songstress made a triumphant return to the stage following a recent bout of sickness.

Carey made her way to Rihanna during her final Christmas Time Tour concert. She then stunned fans by pulling out a red Sharpie to autograph Rihanna’s bare breast.

“Mariah Carey is signing my t##,” Rihanna announced to the audience. This s### is f###### epic.”

Tuesday night’s concert followed Carey’s recent announcement that she was forced to cancel several shows. She axed performances in Pittsburgh, Newark, N.J., and Belmont, N.Y., after coming down with the flu.

Luckily for Rihanna, on Monday (December 16), Mariah Carey confirmed she would perform at the Brooklyn concert.

“Lambs, thank you for making my #Christmastime so special,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve loved singing with you every night, and I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the last show of the tour.”

Before falling ill, Mariah Carey was surprised by her 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan to celebrate her holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for another year.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of a better time or place to celebrate the news than on stage with my amazing fans, my kids and my #Christmastime tour family,” Carey shared. “I love you and am so grateful to you all.”