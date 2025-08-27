Mariah Carey Confesses Tupac Shakur Gave Her Butterflies—Wishes They Dated

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah Carey revealed she still thinks about her brief run-in with Tupac Shakur and admitted she regrets never dating the late Hip-Hop icon.

Mariah Carey took a stroll down memory lane when she opened up about a moment with Tupac Shakur that left her swooning and wondering what could’ve been.

The superstar songstress revealed during a Power 106 interview that the late rapper gave her “more than butterflies” after a brief but unforgettable exchange backstage at the American Music Awards in January 1996.

“It was a pretty major moment for me to say the least,” Carey said, recalling the way Tupac greeted her that night.

“Hi Mariah,” he said, and according to Carey, it sent her into a state of internal frenzy.

The pop icon didn’t stop there. When asked if she ever wished they had dated, Carey didn’t hesitate.

“I wishhh!!!” she said with a laugh, agreeing they would have been “the power couple of all power couples.”

Carey also said she would have jumped at the chance to collaborate with him musically.

Carey first shared the story in her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, where she described the surreal moment she encountered Tupac outside the venue. “I noticed a white Rolls-Royce quietly, slowly approaching,” she wrote. “It was as if time itself had slowed to a stop.”

She continued, ” ‘Hey, Mariah,’ he said softly, my name pouring out of his lips like smoke. Then that spectacular smile burst through everything. In an instant, the window went back up, and Tupac rolled away.”

That brief encounter would be one of their last. Tupac was shot in a drive-by in Las Vegas in September 1996. After undergoing emergency surgery, including the removal of a lung, he died six days later on Friday (September 13) at University Medical Center. He was 25.