Mariah Carey Sizzles In Sexy New Victoria’s Secret Holiday Campaign

Mariah Carey is heating up the winter this year in a new holiday campaign with Victoria’s Secret. Take a look!

Mariah Carey has been tapped to star in Victoria’s Secret 2023 holiday campaign.

Mariah, affectionately known as the “Queen of Christmas,” is the latest star to be the face of the lingerie brand’s annual holiday campaign.

The collection, released earlier this week, features several seasonally-inspired pieces, including a candy cane satin bow corset top, a gold sequinned floral embroidery low-cut Demi bra, and a red balconette bra.

“It was so fun seeing the new collection and their creative vision come to life,” Mariah Carey told Vogue in a new interview. “From the seasonal colors to the vibrant glam – I definitely felt the holiday spirit all around me.”

The campaign, which captures the festive mood with red backdrops and a snowy scene, was shot by Ethan James Green and styled by Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

The photographs show Mariah posing in various clothing pieces in front of the festive backgrounds.

“I like that the different pieces I wore have different vibes to them – some are cozy and festive, and others are more sexy and playful,” Mariah said of the collection. “One of my favorite looks was the gold set with these beautiful, intricate embellishments. It really felt like holiday glamour when I put it on.”

In several of the images, the artist is joined by her two Jack Russell terriers, who sported their own crystal collars.