Mariah Carey suffered an unimaginable tragedy over the weekend, when both her mother and sister died on the exact same day. The Grammy Award-winning singer confirmed the news on Monday (August 26) via PEOPLE.

She said in a statement: “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day. I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Carey didn’t provide any furthers on her mother Patricia or sister Alison passed. Alison was reportedly diagnosed with HIV/AIDS in 1988 and suffered from drug addiction. She allegedly hadn’t spoken to Carey since 1994.

Patricia, who was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, was a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach before giving birth to Alison, Mariah and son Morgan. The parents divorced when Carey was 3 years old.

Carey wrote about her complicated relationship with her mother in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

“Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities,” she said. “It’s never been only black-and-white—it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions. Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration and disappointment. A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”

In 2010, mother and daughter came together for ABC’s Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to You special and performed a duet of “O Come All Ye Faithful/Hallelujah Chorus.” Carey also dedicated her memoir partly to her mother, writing, “And to Pat, my mother, who, through it all, I do believe actually did the best she could. I will love you the best I can, always.”

Carey’s relationship with her sister was difficult as well. At the time of its release, she said it was “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact” with her or her brother. In 2021, Alison sued Carey for allegations she made in the book.

At one point, Carey claimed Alison “gave her V#####, tried to pimp her out and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her causing third-degree burns” when she was 12. Alison disputed the accusations and claimed Carey provided zero evidence to support them.

Alison, on the other hand, said their mother subjected her to satanic rituals and sexual activity at a young age. She revealed she suffered a traumatic brain injury during a 2015 home invasion and accused Carey of using her status as a public figure “to attack her penniless sister” to promote her book. Alison sued Carey for more than $1.25 million.