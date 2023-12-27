Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas Chart Dominance As Boyfriend Confirms Split With Singer 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bryan Tanaka paid tribute to Mariah Carey and her children as he announced his split from the singer after seven years together.

Mariah Carey may be fresh from a split from her boyfriend of seven years, Bryan Tanaka, but it’s not stopping her from celebrating the success of her festive anthem “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The dancer-turned-creative director announced their “amicable separation” in a lengthy social media post on Tuesday (December 26).

“I share this personal update regarding my amicable separation from Mariah Carey after seven extraordinary years together,” Tanaka wrote. “Our decision to embark on different paths is mutual, and as we navigate these separate journeys, we do so with profound respect and an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the invaluable time we’ve shared. The memories we’ve created and the artistic collaborations are etched in my heart forever.”

Tanaka praised “Mariah’s dedication to her family and her commitment to her craft,” before expressing his “love and appreciation” for her and “her incredible children.” He said the “warmth and kindness” of 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan “enriched my life in ways words cannot capture.”

Mariah Carey has remained silent on the split announcement, but she took to Instagram to acknowledge some recent good news.

“Wow!!” she began her celebratory post. “Woke up this morning to the incredible news of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” breaking the Spotify record and being #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 & the Global 200 charts!”

She thanked her fans for making the Christmas season “so celebratory for me,” before promising to share some moments from the holidays.