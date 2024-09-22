Mariah The Scientist Goes To See Young Thug In Court To “Breathe His Air” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah The Scientist opened up about her relationship with Young Thug on the latest episode of Angel Reese’s new podcast.

Mariah the Scientist is opening up about her relationship with Young Thug, explaining how she keeps the romance alive while Thugger is behind bars amid the ongoing YSL RICO trial.

The singer joined Latto on the latest episode of WNBA star Angel Reese’s new podcast “Unapologetically Angel,” where she discussed her relationship with the rapper. At one point during the show, Young Thug actually called Mariah the Scientist from prison.

Mariah admitted that it’s hard keeping the love alive while Young Thug is locked up but is grateful she gets to see him in court.

“Sometimes I fall asleep in there,” she said. “I just go to breathe his air.”

Mariah explained that she “never imagined” her man would be jailed just a few months into their relationship. “He’s been locked up now for longer than we was in a relationship before he got locked up,” she added.

She joked that she’s been holding it down “too long,” as Reese pointed out other women are “dying for your spot.”

Earlier this week, Young Thug returned to Instagram, posting a photo of Mariah the Scientist walking the runway at a New York Fashion Week show.

“Send me a hard copy of this picture,” he captioned the post. “I’m tryna do sum right fast.”

Last October, Mariah revealed that she visits young Thug in jail once a week, and they speak daily. “It’s almost like jail solidified our relationship,” she stated. “I’m willing to wait it out because I feel like he’s the one. If I didn’t really see that in him, I probably wouldn’t.”