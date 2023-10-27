Mariah The Scientist Says Young Thug Being In Jail “Solidified” Their Relationship

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “From A Woman” singer discusses dating a man who is behind bars.

Mariah The Scientist released her new album, To Be Eaten Alive, today (October 27) via Epic Records. The Atlanta-born recording artist tapped Young Thug, Vory and 21 Savage for the project.

In addition to collaborating with Young Thug on music, Mariah The Scientist is also in a relationship with the currently incarcerated YSL Records founder. The couple reportedly began dating in 2021 before authorities arrested Thug on gang-related charges the following year.

Mariah stopped by the Way Up With Angela Yee radio show to promote her new studio LP. The conversation also included the former St. John’s University student talking about being in a love affair with someone in jail.

“I think in the beginning I was so sensitive about it. I was so emotional, I was crying all the time,” Mariah The Scientist admitted. “It was like you can’t be crying when you got a man in jail because it’s going to make him sad. So you can’t be acting like that.”

Mariah also stated that she visits Young Thug in Georgia’s Cobb County Jail once a week and they speak daily. Thug (born Jeffery Lamar Williams) faces multiple felonies including RICO charges. He has remained locked up for over 530 days.

“It’s almost like jail solidified our relationship,” Mariah The Scientist told Angela Yee and her co-hosts. The R&B singer also said, “I’m willing to wait it out because I feel like he’s the one. If I didn’t really see that in him, I probably wouldn’t.”

Earlier this month, both Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist released dueling singles. Thugger’s “From a Man” track served as a response to Mariah’s “From A Woman” track. “From A Woman” lives on the 28-minute To Be Eaten Alive album.