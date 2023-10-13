Young Thug Responds To Mariah The Scientist’s “From A Woman” Song With “From A Man”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Listen to the couple’s dueling records.

Young Thug is currently incarcerated in Georgia on state RICO charges. As the Atlanta native awaits his jury trial, he continues to put out new music.

Business Is Business, Young Thug’s third studio album, dropped on June 23, 2023. A Metro Boomin-curated version of that project also came out four days later.

Now Thugger is back with more music from behind bars. The rapper born Jeffery Lamar Williams released a brand new single titled “From a Man” today (October 13).

Young Thug’s “From a Man” is a response record to Mariah the Scientist’s “From A Woman” which also landed overnight. The two performers are reportedly in a romantic relationship.

“They probably do, but I don’t give a f###,” Mariah the Scientist recently stated when asked about people wanting the couple to break up. “I love him and I won’t be doing that. We’re great.”

Young Thug tapped Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Yak Gotti, Lil Uzi Vert, BSlime, Lil Gotit and Nate Ruess to be guests on Business Is Business. Metro’s version also includes Juice Wrld and Nicki Minaj.

To Be Eaten Alive by Mariah the Scientist will hit DSPs on October 27. The 10-song project will arrive after 2019’s Master studio LP, 2021’s Ry Ry World studio LP, and 2022’s Buckles Laboratories Presents: The Intermission EP.