Young Thug’s ‘Business Is Business’ Debuts In The Top 5 On The Album Chart

Business Is Business, the most recent studio LP from Young Thug, missed out on the Billboard 200’s No. 1 spot. The incarcerated rapper’s third official album did make it into the Top 5.

With 89,000 first-week units, Young Thug’s Business Is Business opened at No. 2 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart. Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time (110,500 units) led the rankings for a fifteenth nonconsecutive week.

Business Is Business gives Thug his eighth Top 10 project on the Billboard 200. Previously, 2019’s So Much Fun album, 2021’s Slime Language 2 compilation, and 2021’s Punk album each peaked at No. 1.

Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams) currently awaits a state trial in Georgia on racketeering, drugs, and illegal firearms charges. Last year, fellow YSL recording artist Gunna pled guilty in the same case.

Gunna dropped his A Gift & a Curse album one week before Young Thug’s Business Is Business arrived on June 23. A Gift & a Curse landed at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with 85,000 first-week units.

Some Hip Hop fans and other rappers accused Gunna of snitching on Thug in order to secure a more favorable plea deal with prosecutors. The man born Sergio Kitchens denied turning on his YSL label boss.

While Gunna’s A Gift & a Curse had no featured acts, Young Thug’s Business Is Business included appearances by Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Southside revealed that Thug put together Business Is Business in less than three weeks. The “Hoodie” producer also confirmed the YSL Records leader recorded some of his vocals for the project over the phone.