Southside Says Young Thug’s ‘Business Is Business’ Took Two Weeks To Make

The veteran producer confirms Thugger recorded some of his vocals over the phone.

Currently incarcerated rapper Young Thug dropped his third studio LP, Business Is Business, on June 23. The project includes beats by Metro Boomin, Wheezy, London on da Track, Dr. Luke, Southside, and more.

According to Southside, Business Is Business came together rather quickly. The member of the Atlanta-based 808 Mafia production team recently spoke to TMZ about Young Thug’s latest album.

“A short time, a week, two weeks,” answered Southside when asked how long it took Thug to make Business Is Business. He continued, “You know we move quick. We work real fast. Shout out to Metro.”

Southside and Metro Boomin co-produced the Business Is Business track “Hoodie” featuring BSlime and Lil Gotit. In addition, Business Is Business (Metro’s Version) contained bonus tracks not on the original edition.

Plus, Southside confirmed Young Thug recorded some of his vocals for Business Is Business over the phone. The veteran record producer, also known as Sizzle, said he prays Thugger secures a No. 1 single off the album.

Industry forecasters project Young Thug’s Business Is Business to open at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart with around 88,000 first-week units. That would give the Atlanta native his eighth Top 10 entry.

Previously, Thug peaked at No. 1 on three different occasions. Two of his solo efforts – 2019’s So Much Fun and 2021’s Punk – each spent one week atop the chart. The Slime Language 2 compilation from YSL Records also remained at No. 1 for a week.

Business Is Business has guest appearances by Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and others. Nicki Minaj and the late Juice Wrld show up on the extended Metro Boomin version of the 300 Entertainment-backed album.