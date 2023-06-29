Updated First-Week Sales Projections For Young Thug’s ‘Business Is Business’ Decrease

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The YSL leader’s project is on pace to match the first-week sales of Gunna’s latest album.

Business Is Business, the new album by currently incarcerated rapper Young Thug, will likely miss the top spot on next week’s album chart. The latest sales projections have the project debuting at No. 2.

Initial estimates had Business Is Business opening with 95,000 to 110,000 first-week units. That range would have put Young Thug in possible contention to overtake Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time for the pole position.

However, an updated report from HitsDailyDouble forecasts Young Thug’s Business Is Business will land at No. 2 with 87,000 units in its first week of release. Wallen will probably hold onto No. 1 for the fifteenth nonconsecutive chart.

Many Hip Hop fans have been paying close attention to the commercial success of Business Is Business because of the legal situation involving Young Thug and his YSL Records signee Gunna. Local authorities arrested both Atlanta-raised rappers in connection to a RICO case in Georgia.

It Looks Like It Will Be A Tight Race Between Young Thug & Gunna For The Top Selling Album

Gunna pled guilty to a racketeering charge and confirmed in open court that YSL is a gang. That led to many rap fans and other rap artists labeling him as a “snitch.” There were questions about whether those allegations would hurt Gunna’s album sales.

A Gift & a Curse dropped on June 16. Gunna’s fourth studio LP debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart by earning 85,000 first-week units. The 45-minute album came out via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment.

“Thanks to my fans, [I love you],” posted Gunna on June 16. A Gift & a Curse arrived without any features. In contrast, Young Thug’s Business Is Business contained numerous guests. Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and more made contributions to the album.

Last year, Fulton County, Georgia prosecutors charged Young Thug, Gunna, and twenty-six other people associated with YSL in a 56-count Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act case. Thug remains in jail as trial preparation continues.