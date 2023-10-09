Mariah The Scientist Reveals Young Thug’s Secret To Passing The Time In Jail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug and his co-defendants continue to wait for a jury to be seated so the YSL RICO trial can officially begin.

Young Thug relies on a video game to occupy his mind in a Georgia jail. The rapper’s girlfriend Mariah the Scientist said he plays Candy Crush daily while waiting for a jury to be seated in the YSL RICO trial.

“He has an iPad and he plays Candy Crush,” she told TMZ. “He plays Candy Crush every f###### day.”

Mariah the Scientist also affirmed her loyalty to Young Thug. The singer said she had no plans to break up with him when asked about people advising her to dump the rapper due to his legal problems.

“They probably do [think the couple should break up], but I don’t give a f###,” she told TMZ. “I love him and I won’t be doing that. We’re great.”

Young Thug is one of the seven remaining defendants in the slow-moving YSL RICO trial. Jury selection began in January, but no jurors have been seated. More than 30 potential jurors have been qualified, awaiting the next steps in the process.

Last year, Young Thug was one of the 28 people named in the YSL RICO indictment. He was arrested in May 2022 and denied bond on several occasions.

Multiple YSL members – including Gunna – accepted plea deals in the RICO case. Others had their cases severed during the months-long jury selection process, leaving Young Thug and six co-defendants to face trial.