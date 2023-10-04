Young Thug Still Waiting For Jury To Be Seated But Slight Progress Made In YSL Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug is one of seven defendants awaiting trial in the YSL RICO case. Jury selection began in January, but no jurors have been seated.

A jury has not been seated for Young Thug’s RICO trial in Georgia, but two more jurors were qualified for service on Tuesday (October 3). More than 30 jurors have been qualified so far as they await the next steps in the selection process, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Jozsef Papp.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is one of the seven defendants left in the YSL RICO trial. The rapper has remained in jail since his arrest in May 2022.

Earlier this month, prosecutors dropped charges against YSL co-defendant Cordarius Dorsey after Dorsey was convicted of murder — for the second time — in a separate case. Young Thug’s attorney Brian Steel previously asked Judge Ural Glanville to remove Dorsey from the YSL trial.

Young Thug was one of 28 people named in last year’s RICO indictment of YSL members. Gunna was the most notable name to accept a plea deal. Several defendants had their cases severed over the past year.

Jury selection for the YSL RICO trial began in January. Young Thug had 13 co-defendants when the slow-moving process started earlier this year.

Young Thug’s trial is expected to last six to nine months. He maintains his innocence.