Mariah The Scientist Rips Young Thug Doubters In Concert Tirade

Mariah the Scientist’s boyfriend Young Thug was released from jail after accepting a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial.

Mariah the Scientist cussed out cynics who mocked her relationship with Young Thug at her Brooklyn concert on Thursday (October 31). Mariah interrupted her on-stage prayer to target anybody who thought Young Thug would never be released from jail.

“There was people telling me I would never see him again,” she told the crowd. “There was people who was laughing at me and laughing at the situation, making fun of us. Man, this s### so f###### crazy, man. This supposed to be a prayer. Uh, thank you God. Amen. Now back to you. All you m############ who doubted me and doubted this s### and said this n#### was never coming back: f### all y’all! Whatchu gon’ say now, b####?”

Mariah and Young Thug’s romance was often the subject of jokes during his incarceration. He was locked up for more than two years.

Young Thug accepted a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial, which began in 2023. He pleaded guilty to drug, gang and gun charges on Thursday.

Young Thug’s girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, says a prayer and interrupts herself to cuss out all the doubters at her show tonight 💚 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0CDupRtOJX — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) November 1, 2024

Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced Young Thug to 40 years, but he avoided prison. Five years were commuted to time served. Young Thug walked free with 15 years of strict probation. If he violates his probation, he faces a 20-year prison sentence.

Young Thug was ordered to stay away from the metro Atlanta area for the first 10 years of probation. The 33-year-old rapper can return for court-ordered presentations at schools or organizations serving children. He also received permission to visit Atlanta for funerals, weddings and other exceptions.

Judge Whitaker barred Young Thug from associating with his co-defendants, except for his brother Unfoonk and YSL collaborator Gunna. Young Thug must submit to random drug tests and cannot possess a gun while on probation.

Young Thug secured his plea deal a week after prosecutors made a mistake in the YSL RICO trial. Unredacted evidence led to calls for a mistrial, resulting in multiple defendants striking plea deals with prosecutors.