Former Bad Boy Artist Mark Curry Calls Out Diddy Over Publishing Rights

The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper says the music is not worth anything.

News broke this week that Sean “Diddy” Combs decided to finally return the publishing rights to artists once signed to his Bad Boy Entertainment label.

According to reports, acts such as Ma$e, The LOX and 112 as well as The Notorious B.I.G.’s estate received ownership over the performers’ original content. However, one former Bad Boy rapper took issue with Diddy’s move.

“Diddy gave the publishing back… So what.. it has no value… I want him to give me a million cash and then I can plan the rest of my life out well,” wrote Mark Curry on his Instagram page.

Mark Curry also posted a video further explaining his dissatisfaction with Diddy. The East Coast representative claimed he got back his publishing rights years ago but the musical compositions are worth less than $500/year now.

“Y’all think he’s doing a good thing because he gives back some publishing? “It’s not worth anything,” said Mark Curry. The 52-year-old author of the Dancing with the Devil book also added, “[Diddy’s] just trying to do whatever he can to keep his name relevant.”

Mark Curry is likely best known for the now-ironically titled single “Bad Boy for Life” from 2001. Sean “Diddy” Combs (then professionally known as P. Diddy) and Black Rob appear on the song as well.

“Bad Boy for Life” was a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Curry also contributed to other Bad Boy-backed records such as “Gangsta S###” by Diddy (then professionally known as Puff Daddy).