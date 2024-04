Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The possibility of a collaboration between Mark Zuckerberg and T-Pain may come to life, prompted by a viral bearded image of the Meta CEO.

Hip-Hop fans might witness the birth of an unexpected duo as T-Pain’s 2011 Facebook-inspired tattoo potentially foreshadows a future collaboration with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

On his new social media platform Threads, Zuckerberg hinted at a musical partnership after his bearded image went viral, stirring considerable excitement among users.

Responding to jokes about him releasing a diss track, Zuckerberg playfully quipped, “Might have to actually do the T-Pain collab now.”

The saga began after an edited photo of Zuckerberg with a beard circulated widely across social media platforms.

Many noted how closely he resembled rapper Jack Harlow.

The image appeared shortly after Mark Zuckerberg introduced the latest iteration of Meta’s AI in a video.

As the bearded depiction gained traction, especially on the rival platform x.com, commenters quickly associated his new rugged look with a musical alter-ego.

T-Pain, who famously got a tattoo in Hawaii that showcases the Facebook “like” button with the phrase “You Don’t Have to Like Me,” has long admired the social media giant.

This historic fondness may come full circle with Zuckerberg’s acknowledgment of a potential collaboration on Threads.

Although Zuckerberg has not confirmed any plans to grow a beard or venture into music production, his engagement with the idea has undoubtedly intrigued fans of both the tech and Hip-Hop communities.