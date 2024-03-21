Marlon Wayans Reacts To Alleged Paternity Suit: “I Refuse To Be Used” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marlon Wayans insisted he never had an issue with child support in the past and rejected the attempt to “discredit” his name.

Marlon Wayans is speaking out after reportedly facing a paternity suit from a woman claiming the actor fathered her one-year-old child.

Earlier this week, Brittany Moreland filed a petition to determine the parental relationship between her and Wayans’ daughter, Axl July Ivory Wayans, per The Blast.

Moreland seeks joint physical and legal custody and has requested financial support. In an income and expense declaration, she asserted that Wayans makes an estimated monthly salary of $200,000. She also lists her monthly expenses as $21,000.

Marlon Wayans addressed the alleged paternity suit in a statement to The Shade Room. The comic implied he already makes a monthly payment of $18,000 for his daughter with Moreland.

“It’s the classic case of a good, loving, responsible father shelling out over $18,000 per month for a one-year-old, and an entitled woman decides she wants more. My mama and dem would’ve lost their minds for $2,000,” he said.

In addition, he claims that he’s never had a child support issue with his older children. He also rejected what he catagorized as an attempt to “discredit” his name.

“All these women having to drag men to court who pay NOTHING towards their children,“ he added. “And here, a woman gets a doctor’s salary and says it isn’t enough? I’ve had two children before this. I’ve never had this problem. I’m a good man with a good heart and strong sense of responsibility, but I refuse to be used and discredited.”