Marlon Wayans Reveals Secret Ingredient Returning To “Scary Movie” Franchise

Marlon Wayans confirmed he and his brothers are returning to write and star in Scary Movie 6, bringing back the original R-rated humor for 2026.

Marlon Wayans is reviving the Scary Movie franchise with a sixth installment set for 2026.

Wayans will reunite with brothers Shawn and Keenen Ivory to bring back the original tone and R-rated humor that launched the horror spoof series nearly 25 years ago.

The Wayans trio—who created the franchise in 2000—are returning to write and star in the upcoming film, with Marlon and Shawn reprising their roles as Shorty and Ray.

Dave Sheridan will also return as Doofy, the dim-witted cop who was revealed as the killer in the first movie.

“We got the gloves off. We’re going R. We’re going to have the same fun and the same kind of tone and Wayans flavor that we gave on the first one,” Marlon told People.

The first two Scary Movie entries, directed by Keenen Ivory, became box office hits by spoofing horror staples like Scream, The Blair Witch Project and I Know What You Did Last Summer.

After the 2001 sequel, the Wayans brothers stepped away from the franchise, which continued with three more films released in 2003, 2006 and 2013.

Reflecting on the sequels made without them, Marlon said they were “missing that flavor” and promised the new film would return the “hot sauce.”

In an October statement to Deadline, the brothers said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again.”

No additional casting has been confirmed. Scary Movie 6 is scheduled for release in 2026.