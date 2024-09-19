Marlon Wayans Slams Elon Musk For Disowning Transgender Daughter  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Marlon Wayans blasted Elon Musk over the billionaire’s treatment of his transgender daughter: “You don’t disown your baby.”

Marlon Wayans is calling out Elon Musk, claiming the billionaire tech mogul’s treatment of his transgender daughter.

The comedian raised the subject during a recent appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast, where Wayans also discussed his own transgender son’s transition.

Wayans joked that Musk’s recent remarks about daughter Vivian Wilson made him want to drive his Tesla “over a cliff.”

“I don’t like what he be saying about his trans child,” Wayans told Shannon Sharpe. “That made me mad. You don’t treat them babies like that. You don’t disown your baby.”

He added, “ Love your child!”

Elon Musk Considers His Trans Daughter “Dead”

Elon Musk’s daughter, Vivian Wilson, came out in 2022. She legally changed her name and reportedly switched to her mother’s surname because she “no longer … wish[ed] to be related to [her] biological father in any way, shape or form.”

In an interview with controversial commentator Jordan Peterson, Musk, a father of 12 with three different women, claimed he was “essentially tricked into signing documents” approving of his daughter’s transition. Musk repeatedly misgendered Wilson throughout the interview and said he considers her dead.

“I lost my son,” he said. “They call it ‘deadnaming’ for a reason. The reason it’s called ‘deadnaming’ is because your son is dead. So my son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Meanwhile, Marlon Wayans told Shannon Sharpe that although he initially found his son Kai’s transition difficult, he adjusted quickly.

“As hard as it was, I think that it’s not important. It’s important what you went through; the five steps of grief, but I think it’s important that you get to acceptance,” he explained. “And I’m proud to say it took me a week. And it felt like forever, it felt like five years.”

He added, “I’m sad to say, some parents and some family members and some people, it will take them a lifetime, and they’ll never get to that magical place that I’m at, which is just acceptance. It’s still my child, man. That’s my baby.”