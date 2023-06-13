Marlon Wayans Vows To Troll United Airlines Over Lackluster Response For Being Booted From Flight

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Marlon Wayans slammed the “unaccommodating” airline after his removal from a flight over his baggage.

Marlon Wayans has called out an airline on social media after he was kicked off of a flight. The “Scary Movie” star was cited for disturbing the peace after he had a dispute with a United Airlines employee over carry-on luggage in Denver, Colorado on Friday (June 9).

After consolidating his luggage from three carry-on items into two, per the airline’s policy, he was told he would have to check the bag, but he refused and attempted to board the flight before being removed.

Marlon Wayans, who’s been calling out United employees over the weekend, continued on Monday (June 12) after praising rival airline Delta.

“The corporate call i got from (United) was insensitive and once again unaccommodating,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Customer service should ease and respect the customers not protect the employee that abused their authority. You inconvenienced me, lost me money and most all left my fans hanging. You. Owe us all.

“We gonna troll until this is remedied. I dm’d ceo and am sending letters. Any other airline immediately reaches out to make things right. Unfortunately, that’s not the case here. But man we gonna have fun trolling.”

The “White Chicks” actor claimed he’s received “one measly phone call” from United despite all the coverage about the incident. He added, “When your passengers are disrespected, inconvenienced and harassed there should be a lot more done and a whole lot quicker… I’m waiting.”

Wayans ultimately booked onto a new flight with a different airline, but he still missed his stand-up show in Kansas City on Friday. According to The Associated Press, the citation orders Wayans to appear in a Denver court on July 11.