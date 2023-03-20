Marlon Wayans Wants An Invite To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Brunch: “I Get In Diddy Party All The Time” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Marlon Wayans said he has “a bone to pick with Jay-Z” for consistently leaving him off the annual Roc Nation Brunch guest list.

The comedian playfully addressed the sub in a recent interview, questioning why Hov has never invited him to his annual pre-Grammy Awards celebration. He raised the issue during a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, saying, “I got a bone to pick with Jay-Z.”

Before he could address his gripe, his host interjected, joking that they share the same problem. “Oh my God bro, I got the same bone,” Big Boy stated.

According to Marlon Wayans, Diddy invited him to all his swanky parties, but the same can’t be said for Jay.

“I get in Diddy party all the time,” he added. “Diddy hit me, ‘Aye, like dat, come through, Ciroc, Deleon, take dat, take dat shot, come have a good time.’ Always! Jay-Z… crickets, crickets. And I be looking at that brunch like, ‘How the hell did he get in there?!’ You be having all these worthless ass people in this damn brunch.”

Marlon Wayans Is Manifesting An Invite From Jay-Z

However, Marlon Wayans is speaking an invite into existence, stating, “Jay-Z is a funny dude. He listen to the streets. You ever hear that song, ‘Streets Is Watching?’ Jay-Z be listening to the streets so all we gotta do is talk about this and I guarantee you next year, I’m going to get an invite to the… and you gon’ be my plus 1 [referring to Big Boy].” Check out the clip below and watch the full interview at the end of the page.

Meanwhile, last week, as reported by AllHipHop.com, Marlon Wayans spilled the beans on a wild prank Tupac once pulled on Omar Epps while he slept.

“What people don’t know about ‘Pac is, he was a funny dude,” Wayans stated as Epps nodded in agreement. “Omar sleeping like that,” Wayans continued, demonstrating the actor was asleep with his mouth wide open. “And ‘Pac went and took his balls and put ‘em out and put ‘em right near Omar’s mouth.” Click here to read the full story.