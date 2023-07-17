Martha Stewart Comforts Snoop Dogg As He Remembers His Beloved Mother In Heartfelt Post 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg’s touching post in remembrance of his mother, who passed in 2021, drew some consoling words from Martha Stewart.

Snoop Dogg has received some kind words from his best buddy Martha Stewart after the Death Row Records honcho shared that he misses his beloved mother.

The West Coast icon’s mother, Beverly Tate, transitioned in October 2021, and he is still grieving her loss.

He took to Instagram Sunday (Jul 16) to share a piece of fanart of his mom. Snoop Dogg also penned a heartfelt post message about his mother alongside some advice for his fans.

“Miss my mamma,” he began. “If ya mama still here call her and tell her I love her for raising u the way she did. and if she not here, she with my mama watching over us.”

Fans and peers flooded the comments section, admiring the portrait and offering consoling words for Snoop.

Martha Stewart made sure to give her close friend and confidante some encouragement. “Love this sentiment Snoop,” she wrote. “You were a very good son and I know she loved you!!!”

The former Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party co-hosts share a very special bond.

“Me and her together, it’s always beautiful,” Snoop Dogg said of Martha Stewart in 2021. “We always enjoy each other’s company. It just shows the world that love is love!”

He believes they “break all the stereotypes,” with their relationship that transcends age and race and “make the world feel like it’s OK.”