Snoop Dogg hosted a listening session for his 19th studio album “The Algorithm,” last night in New York City!

Snoop Dogg unveiled his new album The Algorithm to music industry insiders last night (October 26th) at a recording studio in Manhattan.

Despite losing his mother, Beverly Tate, on Sunday (October 24th) due to an undisclosed illness, the rapper was in high spirits.

Snoop, recently appointed Executive Creative Consultant at Def Jam, thanked everyone who came out to listen to his 19th album.

“I been going through some things lately, but this makes me feel good when I can come out and feel love. When I can come out and see the love that my mother instilled in me and give it back to me, so ya’ll make me feel real good tonight,” Snoop Dogg said.

As promised, The Algorithm features some all-stars ranging from Fabolous, Jadakiss, and Dave East to Benny the Butcher and Mary J. Blige.

The West Coast legend started recording the bulk of The Algorithm in New York at Invite Only Studios.

“We started making magic, we started doing what we do to create The Algorithm,” Snoop explained. “I went back to Los Angeles and got with my guys and my girls and started formulating a real project. And I started presenting it to the building and getting the (team at Def Jam) excited about what I was excited about.”

Last week, Snoop dropped the song “Big Subwoofer” by Mount Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short) as the first official single off The Algorithm.

“Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My Algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound,” Snoop Dogg said of the album.

The Algorithm is set to drop on November 12th.