Snoop Dogg Releases Mount Westmore’s “Big Subwoofer” Single Off ‘The Algorithm’

There has been speculation that Dr. Dre is preparing to launch an “Aftermath Takeover” with several artists connected to his Aftermath Entertainment imprint. Snoop Dogg is one of the acts associated with that alleged campaign.

For his 50th birthday, Snoop Dogg announced an upcoming Def Jam Recordings release titled Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm. The Hip Hop legend serves as an executive creative consultant for Def Jam.

“Big Subwoofer” by Mount Westmore is the first official single off The Algorithm. Mount Westmore is a rap supergroup made up of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too Short.

“There’s so much talent on this record,” said Snoop Dogg about the upcoming collection. “So many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm.”

The Long Beach native added, “Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

Snoop Dogg Presents The Algorithm is Snoop’s first album via Def Jam. The project will feature artists from the legendary label’s past, present, and future.