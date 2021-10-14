Is Dr. Dre Planning An “Aftermath Takeover” With Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg & More?

Battlecat suggests new music from the Aftermath Entertainment boss will arrive in December.

It’s been six years since Dr. Dre dropped his third studio album Compton. It’s been four years since Kendrick Lamar dropped his fourth studio album Damn. Are both performers close to dropping another album in the very near future?

According to Los Angeles-based producer/deejay BattleCat, his fellow LA natives could be planning to release new music in the coming months. Battlecat posted a schedule for the so-called “Aftermath Takeover.”

The purported lineup included information about Dr. Dre’s protégé, Snoop Dogg, releasing an album on November 12 followed by Dre letting loose new music in December. BattleCat also suggested Kendrick Lamar’s next LP is coming soon.

Apparently, Xzibit’s King Maker project is also on the way. A body of work by the rap supergroup known as Mt Westmore (Snoop Dogg, Too $hort, Ice Cube, E-40) is supposedly on deck as well.

DJ Battlecat wrote in the caption:

P.S.A FROM twitter hmm 🤔 yIKES 😳💥☄️⚡️✨⭐️💥🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 JUST HIT THE PRESS FROM TWITTER POST🥁📰 THOUGHT I GIVE YOU WESTCOAST HATTERS A GLOBLE WARNING ⚠️🚒🚑🚨THE ROOF IS ON FIRE 🔥 MF LOL 😂 🎥🎬📺📻 SHOW TIME ⏱ DONT QUOTE ME IT JUST SOUND SO GOOD TO ME LOL 😂 @djbattlecat Instagram

If “The Aftermath Takeover” is real, the campaign will likely run through 2022. The final climatic conclusion could take place in February at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Dr. Dre recently announced he will be headlining the halftime show for the NFL’s Super Bowl LVI. Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige will join the Aftermath Entertainment founder on stage.