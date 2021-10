Snoop Dogg is mourning the death of his mother Ms. Beverly Tate, who recently died from an unknown illness.

Rap star Snoop Dogg revealed his mother passed away earlier today (October 24th).

The rapper posted a touching tribute to his mom Beverly Tate on his popular Instagram account.

“Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother TWMA,” Snoop Dogg said.

“Walk by faith not by sight smile snoopy that’s what U would say when it was time to take a picture TWMA,” the rapper added in a separate post.

In May of 2021, Snoop revealed his mother was fighting an unknown illness. Earlier this summer in July, the rapper asked for prayers as he stood beside his mom in the hospital.

Snoop was very close to his mother. Ms. Tate, 70, raised the rapper born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., as a solo parent for much of his childhood.

She was also an ordained minister and a well-known community activist who created The Mothers of Entertainers (M.O.E.) in 2005.

Through her ministry, Ms. Tate mentored underprivileged children, abused women, and homeless people.

In February of 2017, Ms. Tate was honored with the key to the city during an event in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Daz Dillinger, Xzibit, Busta Rhymes, E-40, and others offered Snoop their condolences.