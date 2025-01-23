EXCLUSIVE: Barry Michael Cooper: Martin Lawrence Was Original “Pookie”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Barry Michael Cooper revealed the surprising story behind Pookie’s casting in New Jack City – a tale of brilliant auditions, unexpected tragedy, and cinematic redemption.

Barry Michael Cooper, the acclaimed screenwriter behind New Jack City, once revealed an amazing fact about the film’s casting that few fans of the cult classic may know.

Speaking with AllHipHop.com in 2007, Cooper disclosed that Martin Lawrence had initially secured the role of Pookie, the tragic addict memorably portrayed by Chris Rock, only for fate to intervene in a way no one could have foreseen.

“The original Pookie was not Chris Rock, it was Martin Lawrence,” Cooper said. “Martin Lawrence came in and auditioned and tore everybody up. The guy filming it had to stop; he killed it. He had the role.”

Lawrence’s audition, according to Cooper, was nothing short of dazzling. But just as he seemed poised to bring his raw energy to the big screen, personal tragedy struck.

In 1990, Lawrence’s mentor and comic icon, Robin Harris, passed away due to complications from sleep apnea and heart disease. The loss, Cooper explained, sent Lawrence into a downward emotional spiral.

“When his mentor Robin Harris died from sleep apnea, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but legend has it that Martin Lawrence had a nervous breakdown,” Cooper recounted.

The sudden change in circumstances led to a heartbreaking decision: Lawrence had to step away from the project.

This unexpected turn opened the door for Chris Rock, but landing the role wasn’t a smooth ride for the rising comedian. According to Cooper, Rock’s first audition didn’t exactly light up the room.

“Chris Rock actually gave a horrible audition; he’s known to not give good auditions,” Cooper admitted.

Despite the underwhelming start, Chris Rock ultimately proved his worth when filming began. Cooper recalled the pivotal first day on set, a scene that featured Rock and rapper-turned-actor Ice-T.

“The first day of shooting was on Woodcrest and 166th Street, where it’s him and Ice-T making the drug transactions, saying ‘The Lord’s Prayer,'” Cooper said. “Chris killed it. He and Wesley [Snipes] could have been nominated! After he did that scene, Mario [Van Peebles] and I applauded.”

Beyond his comedic brilliance, Cooper recognized Rock’s depth as an actor and predicted great things for his future.

“He’s a brilliant comedian and social commentator, but as an actor – give Chris Rock that script, and he’ll get it – he’s gonna get an Oscar before it’s all said and done,” Cooper remarked.

Barry Michael Cooper, who passed away on January 21 in Baltimore at age 66, left behind an enduring legacy of storytelling that shaped Hip-Hop cinema and inspired countless creators.