Martin Lawrence Says Eddie Murphy Making Him Pay For Kids’ Wedding

Martin Lawrence revealed Eddie Murphy told him he’s next in line to pay for their kids’ wedding in a playful exchange.

The lighthearted claim came during an interview Wednesday on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, where Lawrence addressed his daughter Jasmin’s engagement to Murphy’s eldest son Eric.

“Eddie says I gotta pay for it,” Lawrence said with a grin. “He said he paid for his last daughter’s wedding (and) for the last six weddings. He says it’s my turn now… I don’t mind, I don’t mind.”

The engagement, announced over the weekend on Instagram, was celebrated in a video shared by the couple.

Jasmin Lawrence and Eric Murphy began dating in 2021 but have yet to set a wedding date.

Lawrence expressed his joy for the couple, calling it “a blessing” to see two “beautiful young people” take this next step together.

Martin Lawrence shares Jasmin with his first wife, Patricia Southall and is also a father to two younger daughters, Iyanna Faith and Amara Trinity, from his marriage to Shamicka Gibbs.

On the other hand, Murphy has 10 children from five relationships, including Eric, whom he welcomed in 1989 with Paulette McNeely.

This isn’t the first time Lawrence has spoken about his daughter’s relationship with Murphy’s son.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2022, Lawrence joked about the possibility of the couple producing “a comedy super-baby,” referencing both families’ comedy legacy.

He also shared that the families had a hands-off approach to their children’s relationship, saying, “We kind of just stay out of their business and let them do their thing.”