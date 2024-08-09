Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Slams Donald Trump’s MLK Comparison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump boasted that he drew a bigger crowd at his January 6, 2021 rally than Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did at the March on Washington.

Donald Trump incurred the wrath of Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice, after boasting he drew a bigger crowd at his January 6, 2021 rally than the civil rights leader did when he made his iconic “I have a dream” speech during the March on Washington.

On Thursday (August 8), Trump was asked whether he considered the end of his term as a peaceful transfer of power in light of the violence of the January 6 insurrection.

“The biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken before was that day,” he said at the news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate. “If you look at Martin Luther King, when he did his speech, his great speech, and you look at ours. Same real estate, same everything. Same number of people, if not, we had more.”

Trump then compared his rally outside the White House that preceded the violence at the Capitol to King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“We actually had more people,” he said while acknowledging that official estimates put his crowd size as significantly smaller than Dr. King’s.

Trump claims his crowds are larger than Martin Luther King Jr.’s pic.twitter.com/fuGPWZW66P — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 8, 2024

Donald Trump’s MLK Claims Fact-Checked

An estimated 250,000 people showed up to watch Dr. King speak at the 1963 March on Washington. By contrast, the House Select Committee investigation estimated Trump’s January 6 speech drew in an estimated 53,000 people.

However, Trump’s remarks were swiftly fact-checked by multiple people, including Dr. King’s daughter Bernice King. “Absolutely not true,” she wrote on X (Twitter). “I really wish that people would stop using my father to support fallacy.”

Absolutely not true. I really wish that people would stop using my father to support fallacy. https://t.co/yByOqt4JV2 pic.twitter.com/OWsSsppACv — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 8, 2024

The NAACP also shared crowd images from both days, slamming Trump’s comparison.

“Not only is that completely false, but here’s what is more important: MLK’s speech was about democracy. Trump’s was about tearing it down,” the post read.

Donald Trump just said that he had a bigger crowd on January 6 than Dr. Martin Luther King did when he delivered “I Have A Dream.”



…Not only is that completely false, but here’s what is more important: MLK’s speech was about democracy. Trump’s was about tearing it down. pic.twitter.com/cyjmztKy1Y — NAACP (@NAACP) August 8, 2024

Other users also shared comparison shots of Donald Trump and MLK’s crowd, with one posting an aerial view.

Trump: “If you look at Martin Luther King when he did his speech and you look at ours, same real estate. You look at the picture of his crowd versus my crowd, we had more people.”



Here’s aerial shots of MLK’s March on Washington vs. Trump’s inauguration: pic.twitter.com/Hvog9EgNxP — Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) August 8, 2024

The Daily Show host Michael Kost ripped Trump’s MLK comparison.

Let’s be careful comparing yourself to Martin Luther King here,” he said during Thursday’s episode.“I know you were both investigated by the FBI but that’s about it. Do not try to say that you were more popular.”