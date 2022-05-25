‘Martin’ Reunion To Premiere On BET+ In June

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cast members Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II reunite to reflect on the popular sitcom.

BET+ has set a premiere date for the Martin reunion special.

According to Variety, Martin: The Reunion is scheduled to debut on the streaming service on June 16. Comedian Affion Crockett will host the special.

Surviving cast members Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II will appear in the 90-minute special. The reunion will include a tribute to Tommy Ford, who passed away in 2016.

“The cast will look back on the show’s most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford,” BET+ said. “Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for.”

Martin originally aired on FOX from 1992 to 1997. BET+ brought the cast back together to celebrate the sitcom’s 30th anniversary.

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence said. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

Martin is currently available to stream on BET+ and HBO Max. Reruns air on BET and VH1.