Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli’s Rare Wu-Tang Clan LP Sold By The Feds

A one-of-a-kind album by the Wu-Tang Clan has been snatched from disgraced “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli who bought the album back in 2015!

After two years of being confiscated by the Feds, the United States Government has sold the Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, originally purchased by the heartless businessman Martin Shkreli.

The government sold the work of art to an unknown source for an unknown amount.

Shkreli bought the one of the kind 31-track project allegedly for $2 million in 2015 in an auction, but lost it after was later convicted of securities fraud and sentenced to seven years in prison in 2018.

The album was snatched by authorities as a part of a $7.4 million forfeiture judgment from Shkreli’s assets.

Jacquelyn M. Kasulis, the Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York spoke on the sale and said, “Shkreli has been held accountable and paid the price for lying and stealing from investors to enrich himself.”

“With today’s sale of this one-of-a-kind album, his payment of the forfeiture is now complete,” she continued.

In addition to being a criminal, Shkreli is a straight-up foul dude, who has been labeled “Pharma Bro.”

After he acquired the manufacturing license for the drug Daraprim, an antiparasitic medicine for sick people to prevent them from dying from malaria.

He gouged the price from $13.50 per pill to $750 per pill, a difference of 5000 %.

With some of the money he received, he recklessly started buying fantasy gifts, which included the only copy of the seventh studio Wu-Tang album. When RZA found out that Shkreli was the person that bought the LP, he and the rest of the Clan agreed to give “a significant portion of the proceeds to charity.”